In rare order, two accused land in jail over killing elephant

Court

TBS Report 
14 December, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 02:34 pm

File image
File image

In a rare order, a Chattogram court on Tuesday sent a man and his son to jail in a case filed over killing an elephant in Banshkhali upazila. 

The accused people are Kamal and his son Nizam.

Md Maidul Islam, judge of Chattogram cognizance court, passed the order on Tuesday morning, said Shafiqul Islam, Chattogram south forest divisional officer.

The elephant was killed on 30 November using an electric trap. 

Later, the accused people buried the elephant. 

Chattogram forest department filed the case in this connection.

