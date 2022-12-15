Rape at MC College: HC orders shifting case to speedy tribunal

Court

UNB
15 December, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 03:10 pm

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the authorities concerned to shift the case over the gang rape of a woman at MC College in Sylhet, to the speedy trial tribunal.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order and asked the authorities concerned to execute the order within 30 days.

Barrister Sabrina Zerin and Barrister M Abdul Kaiyum stood for the petitioner and assistant attorney general Abul Kalam Khan Daud represented the state.

The court also ordered the home secretary to transfer the case to the speedy trial tribunal and issued a gazette notification within 30 days, said Barrister Abdul Kaiyum.

On 1 August, a writ petition was filed seeking to transfer of the Sylhet MC College rape case to the speedy trial tribunal.

Currently, the case is under trial at Sylhet Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal.

On August 16, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to shift the case to the speedy trial tribunal.

Gang-rape at MC College

According to the case statement, a group of youths tied up a man and raped his 25-year-old wife at a dormitory of MC College on September 25 in 2020.

The accused started harassing the 25-year-old as his husband went to a shop in front of MC College, stopping his car.

Next, they forcefully took the couple to one of the hostel buildings of the college, where they allegedly committed the crime.

After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case with Shahporan Police Station against nine people mentioning the names of six and three to four unnamed men.

On 17 January, 2021, the court separately framed charges against the eight in the gang rape case.

On 7 February of the same year, the High Court directed the authorities to run the trial simultaneously in two separate cases filed for gang rape and extortion at MC College.

On 3 December in 2020, police pressed charges against the eight accused in the two cases.

According to police, they found the direct involvement of six people in the rape while two assisted in the crime.

The accused who were directly involved in the crime were Saifur Rahman, Shah Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tariqul Islam Tarek, Arjun Laskar, Mohammad Ainuddin alias Ainul and Misbaul Islam Rajon.

Rabiul Islam Hasan and Mahfuzur Rahman Masum were accused of assisting them.

