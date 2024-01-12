Ramu Buddhist Monastery fire: BNP activist on 4-day remand

A Cox's Bazar court has granted a four-day remand against a BNP activist in connection with the fire in a Buddhist monastery in Ramu.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Koushik Ahmmed Khandaker passed the order on Friday after police produced the youth, Abdul Yashir Shahjahan, 22, before the court with a remand petition of seven days.

Cox's Bazar's Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the news to The Business Standard today.

On the night of 5 January, a fire gutted the steps at the entrance of the 150-year-old wooden "Usaichen Buddhist Monastery (Big Kang)" of the Rakhine community at Cheranghata under Ramu upazila.

Police claimed that the fire was a deliberate act of sabotage before the election and stated that the arrested youth, Abdul Yashir Shahjahan, from the East Merungla area of Fotekharkul union of Ramu, has admitted to his involvement in the incident.

Police have found evidence of his active participation in sabotage activities in different parts of the country, including the capital, on 28 October, said the police.

They also recovered a phone, along with the SIM card, used by the young man to mislead the Fire Service and Power Supply Division before setting fire to the monastery, said Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police Mahfuzul Islam during a press conference on Thursday.