Raintree hotel rape verdict: Judge Kamrunnahar withdrawn 

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 09:09 pm

She has been attached to the Law and Justice Division

Raintree hotel rape verdict: Judge Kamrunnahar withdrawn 

The tribunal judge, who recommended police not to record rape cases after the passage of 72 hours from the offence, has been withdrawn from her current workplace. 

She has been attached to the Law and Justice Division, according to a gazette notification issued by the division today. 

Judge Kamrunnahar, on 11 November, gave a controversial verdict in the case filed over the rape of two students at Banani's Raintree Hotel. In its observation, the tribunal said police should not record a case 72 hours after a rape incident.

She gave the observation while acquitting all five accused, including Safat Ahmed - son of Apan Jewellers owner Dildar Ahmed, citing lack of evidence in the double rape case. 

The observation drew huge criticism from various sections of society. 

On 6 May 2017, 38 days after the incident, the two victims filed the case with the Banani Police Station.

According to the case statement, they were raped in two rooms of the Raintree hotel while attending Safat's birthday party there.

The defendants locked the plaintiff and her friend in separate rooms- from 9pm on 28 March till 10am the next day- intimidating them by brandishing guns and hurling abuses. 

The plaintiff was raped by Safat Ahmed and her friend by Nayeem Ashraf while others collaborated in the incident, added the first information report.

On 8 June 2017, the police submitted the charge sheet against all the five accused in the case. They were indicted on 13 July.

A total of 21 out of 47 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant, have testified before the tribunal.

The recording of testimonies in the case was completed on 22 August this year.

