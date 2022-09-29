Question paper leak: Headmaster put on 3-day remand

A Kurigram court on Thursday placed Lutfur Rahman, headmaster of Nehal Uddin Girls' High School, on a three-day remand in connection with his alleged involvement in SSC question paper leak.

Kurigram Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Sumon Ali passed the order.

The court fixed Sunday for hearing of the remand petition of two more accused in the case.

Earlier on 20 September, three school teachers, including Lutfur Rahman, the headmaster and secretary of Bhurungamari Nehal Uddin Pilot High School centre, and two assistant teachers of the school – Zubaiyer Hossain and Aminur Rahman – were arrested in connection with the question paper leak case.

Three more people were arrested in this connection on 22 September. So far, six people have been arrested.

A complaint was lodged with Bhurungamari Police for the question paper leak allegations. Police later registered an FIR.

According to police, Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls' High School Headmaster and centre secretary Lutfur Rahman and in-charge officer Upazila Secondary Officer Abdur Rahman put single question paper of Bangla 2nd paper, English 1st and 2nd paper in the envelope of question papers of Bangla 1st paper while sorting question papers at Bhurungamari and sealed the envelope.

It was later signed by Upazila Secondary Education Officer Abdur Rahman.

On the day of examination of Bengali 1st paper, centre secretary Lutfur Rahman along with his associates brought the packet of Bangla 1st paper and took away the papers of Bangla 2nd paper, English 1st and 2nd paper.

Later, with the help of some teachers, the headmaster prepared the handwritten answer sheets of the leaked question papers and sold them to the students of that school at a price of Tk15,000 to Tk20,000, as per the investigation.

On 21 September, SSC examinations on four subjects under the Dinajpur Education Board were postponed due to question papers leak in Kurigram's Bhurungamari upazila.

Copies of English 1st paper and 2nd paper of the ongoing SSC examinations went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Dinajpur Board also formed a three-member probe committee headed by Prof Faraz Uddin Talukdar, college inspector of the Education Board.

The postponed SSC examinations on four subjects under the Dinajpur Education Board will be held from 10 to 13 October.

The four subjects are – Mathematics, Physics, Agricultural Science and Chemistry.

Exams on other subjects will be held as per the schedule.