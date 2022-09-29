Question paper leak: Headmaster put on 3-day remand

Court

UNB
29 September, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 04:29 pm

Related News

Question paper leak: Headmaster put on 3-day remand

UNB
29 September, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 04:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Kurigram court on Thursday placed Lutfur Rahman, headmaster of Nehal Uddin Girls' High School, on a three-day remand in connection with his alleged involvement in SSC question paper leak.

Kurigram Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Sumon Ali passed the order.

The court fixed Sunday for hearing of the remand petition of two more accused in the case.

Earlier on 20 September, three school teachers, including Lutfur Rahman, the headmaster and secretary of Bhurungamari Nehal Uddin Pilot High School centre, and two assistant teachers of the school – Zubaiyer Hossain and Aminur Rahman – were arrested in connection with the question paper leak case.

Three more people were arrested in this connection on 22 September. So far, six people have been arrested.

A complaint was lodged with Bhurungamari Police for the question paper leak allegations. Police later registered an FIR.

According to police, Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls' High School Headmaster and centre secretary Lutfur Rahman and in-charge officer Upazila Secondary Officer Abdur Rahman put single question paper of Bangla 2nd paper, English 1st and 2nd paper in the envelope of question papers of Bangla 1st paper while sorting question papers at Bhurungamari and sealed the envelope.

It was later signed by Upazila Secondary Education Officer Abdur Rahman.

On the day of examination of Bengali 1st paper, centre secretary Lutfur Rahman along with his associates brought the packet of Bangla 1st paper and took away the papers of Bangla 2nd paper, English 1st and 2nd paper.

Later, with the help of some teachers, the headmaster prepared the handwritten answer sheets of the leaked question papers and sold them to the students of that school at a price of Tk15,000 to Tk20,000, as per the investigation.

On 21 September, SSC examinations on four subjects under the Dinajpur Education Board were postponed due to question papers leak in Kurigram's Bhurungamari upazila.

Copies of English 1st paper and 2nd paper of the ongoing SSC examinations went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Dinajpur Board also formed a three-member probe committee headed by Prof Faraz Uddin Talukdar, college inspector of the Education Board.

The postponed SSC examinations on four subjects under the Dinajpur Education Board will be held from 10 to 13 October.

The four subjects are – Mathematics, Physics, Agricultural Science and Chemistry.

Exams on other subjects will be held as per the schedule.

 

Top News / Education

question paper leak / Remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antara Haldar. Sketch: TBS

Amazon’s satanic mills

4h | Panorama
Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the States

5h | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

5h | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

5h | Videos
Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

6h | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

21h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run