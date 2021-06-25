Qawmi student leader confesses to Brahmanbaria mayhem

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 10:22 pm

Hartal supporters set fire to some establishments in Brahmanbaria on 28 March. Photo: Azizul Sonchay/TBS
Hartal supporters set fire to some establishments in Brahmanbaria on 28 March. Photo: Azizul Sonchay/TBS

Moulana Barkatullah Imran has confessed to perpetrating the violence in Brahmanbaria that took place in late March centring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka.

He is the secretary general of Qawmi Student Welfare Unity Council of Bhadughar Jamia Sirajia Darul Ulum Madrasa in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.

Brahmanbaria Senior Judicial Magistrate Zahid Hossain recorded his statement under Section 164 on Friday afternoon.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar circle) of Brahmanbaria Mozammel Hossain Reza said police had found Barkatullah's connection with the incident that took place from 26 to 28 March.

Police arrested him from Bhadughar area on Thursday evening. Later he gave a confessional statement when he was produced before the court on Friday.

He admitted that he had taken part in the violence in police stations, police outposts, the circuit house, and the press club building. He also named others involved in the mayhem. 

Between 26 and 28 March, massive vandalism in Brahmanbaria was perpetrated opposing the Indian prime minister's visit to Dhaka. 

They vandalised and set fire to government establishments and 11 people died in the violence. 

Following the incidents, 55 cases were filed accusing 414 named and 35,000 unnamed persons. 

