Public hearing in Chattogram to probe communal violence on Sunday

TBS Report
13 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 10:04 pm

The commission urges the communal violence victims in the division to take part in the public hearing

The Gono Commission formed to investigate communal violence in Bangladesh will hold a public hearing in Chattogram city on Sunday.

During the hearing, the commission secretariat will record testimonies from victims of communal violence, as well as receive written testimonies from victims from 10 am to 5 pm at Chattogram Zilla Shilpakala Academy. 

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, Chattogram chapter General Secretary Md Olid Chowdhury urged the victims of the communal violence that occurred in the Chattogram division to take part in the public hearing. 

Gono Commission Chairman retired Appellate Division Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Members Fazle Hossain Badsha MP and former Inspector General of Police Md Nurul Anwar, Member Secretary International Crimes Tribunal's ex-prosecutor Barrister Turin Afroz,  Commission Secretariat's Coordinator freedom fighter Kazi Mukul and Member Secretary journalist-writer Shawkat Bangali will be present at the hearing. 

Among others, Chittagong University's (CU) former Vice-Chancellor Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury, Muktijoddha Research Trust Chairman Mahfuzur Rahman, Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Chattogram president engineer Delwar Mazumder, CU Anthropology Department professor Md Alauddin will join the panel.

Last year, Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee and Jatiya Sangsad's caucus on ethnic minorities jointly formed the Gono Commission to investigate previous communal violence that took place in the country. 

