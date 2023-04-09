Prothom Alo reporter Shams gets bail in another case

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 04:45 pm

Prothom Alo reporter Shams gets bail in another case

Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams has secured bail in another case filed with Tejgaon Police Station under the Digital Security Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi passed the order after Shams surrendered before it on Sunday (9 April).

Earlier on 3 April, Shams was granted bail from a Dhaka court in another case filed with Ramna Police Station under the same act. He was released from jail on the same day.

Earlier, Shams was denied bail when he was produced before the court on 30 March in the case filed with Ramna Police Station.

Prothom Alo's Editor Matiur Rahman, a photographer and other unnamed people were also accused in the case.

Shams was picked up by law enforcers from his Savar residence on 29 March in the case filed with Tejgaon Police Station following his report on rising cost of living. 

