Prof Yunus seeks cancellation of embezzlement case against him

The application is scheduled to be heard by the high court division bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hossain

Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected
Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has appealed to the High Court to cancel the proceedings of the money embezzlement case lodged against him.

The application is scheduled to be heard by the high court division bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hossain.

"The application has been made on behalf of 7 people including Dr Muhammad Yunus," Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, a lawyer of the defendants, told BSS.

Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 ordered to frame charges against 14 including the noble laureate, for embezzling around Tk25.22 Crore from the Grameen Telecom welfare fund.

The court has set 15 July as the hearing date on charge-framing.

