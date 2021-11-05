Probe report in rape case against journalist Shakil on 23 Nov

A court here today set 23 November for submitting probe report in a case lodged against journalist Shakil Ahmed on the charges of rape and killing a foetus.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order, accepting the first information report (FIR) in the case.

The victim filed the case against Shakil, head of news at private TV channel Ekattor Television, with Gulshan Police Station on 4 November.

The plaintiff accused that Shakil and she were in a relationship and he raped her, promising to marry her soon.

As she became pregnant, Shakil cleverly made her to abort.

After that, Shakil started refusing to marry her, making the victim file the case.

