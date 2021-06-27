Probe Patuakhali UP chairman marrying teenager at arbitration case: HC

The High Court has directed to investigate the incident of a Patuakhali UP chairman, Shahin Hawlader, marrying a teenager from an arbitration case that he himself was expected to settle.

Patuakhali deputy commissioner, district registrar and Police Beaurau of Investigation have been asked to investigate the issue and submit three separate reports to the registrar general of the Supreme Court within the next 30 days.

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Moniruzzaman passed the order on Sunday after taking note of a newspaper report.

The court has issued a rule against the UP chairman for abuse of power and the local SP has been directed to provide security to the teenager.

According to the media report, a young man named Ramzan from Narayanpasha village of the same union had an affair with the daughter of Nazrul Islam of Konkadia union. The two of them eloped last Thursday night.

The girl's father informed Kanakdia UP Chairman Shahin Hawladar about the matter. After that, Hawlader asked the families of the boy and girl to appear at Kanakdia UP office on Friday, assuring that the duo would formally get married on the day.

However, he himself married the girl on that day after convincing her parents. Meanwhile, after the marriage, the issue went viral through social media. In the face of public criticism, the chairman divorced the teenager just one day after the marriage. Shahin Hawlader claimed that the decision was taken because the girl did not accept him as her husband. Currently the girl has been sent to their home with her father.

Former Deputy Attorney Generals Amatul Karim and Ikramul Haque Tutul brought the matter to the attention of the court. The court has fixed 8 August for the next order in the case.