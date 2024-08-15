Probe begins against Sheikh Hasina over allegations of genocide

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 11:20 am

Supreme Court lawyer and father of slain student Siam Gazi MH Tamim confirmed the matter today (15 August).

Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected
Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected

The investigations wing of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has started a probe against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and nine other people over their alleged involvement in crimes against humanity during the protests from 15 July to 5 August.

Besides the 10 individuals, the Awami League and some of its affiliated organisations have also been sued at the ICT.

Supreme Court lawyer and father of slain student Siam Gazi MH Tamim confirmed the matter today (15 August).

"The investigation started on Wednesday night after the ICT accepted the case as a registrar. The progress of this investigation will be informed to the tribunal and the complainants within seven days," Tamim said.

Md Bulbul Kabir, father of a student who was killed during the recent violence, lodged a case with the ICT yesterday alleging Sheikh Hasina and nine other people of committing genocide, murder and crimes against humanity during the quota protests and subsequent unrest.

