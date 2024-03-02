Pro-AL White Panel sweeps Dhaka Bar polls

Court

BSS
02 March, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 12:20 pm

Logo of Dhaka Bar Association.
The Awami League-backed White Panel has won the Dhaka Bar Association election bagging 21 out of 23 posts.

The panel's Abdur Rahman Hawlader has been elected as the President and Anwar Shahadat Shawon as General Secretary for the session of 2024-25.

On the other hand, the BNP-Jamaat-backed Blue Panel won only two posts, election commission member Advocate Abu Sufian told the media on Friday (Mar 1) night.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Adv Mokhlesur Rahman Badal declared the results late last night.

Earlier 9,690 members out of a total of 21,208 cast their ballots in the two-day polls that took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, the Blue Panel has disputed the outcome, claiming there were irregularities in the election process.

Dhaka Bar Association election

