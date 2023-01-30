Prisoners in shackles: HC issues rule for introduction of guideline

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:55 pm

TBS Report

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:55 pm
Prisoners in shackles: HC issues rule for introduction of guideline

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule asking the concerned authorities why it would not introduce a guideline for the use of shackles on prisoners.

A bench consisting of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali of the HC passed the order after hearing a writ filed in this regard on Monday (30 January).

Barrister Kayser Kamal, law affairs secretary of the BNP, had filed the writ petition in public interest.

The home secretary, law Secretary, IG of police, IG of prisons have been directed to respond to the rule within four weeks

On 24 January, a writ was filed with the HC challenging the legality of shackling political prisoners as they attended funerals or other social events while being out on parole. 

