Prices of daily necessities rising wildly due to lack of implementation of law: High Court

Court

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:00 pm

The High Court has expressed displeasure over the increasing/hiking prices of daily commodities including soybean oil due to lack of implementation of law by the government.

"You (the government) have been empowered with Consumer Rights Act to take action against those involved in the syndicate and to control commodity prices. Due to non-implementation of the law, the market of daily commodities has become volatile," observed the court.

Even though the government has fixed the price, a syndicate is creating instability in the market. Every year, commodity prices increase during the Ramadan, because there is no implementation of the law. For this, the related government institutions need to be made more active, the court added.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman made the remarks while hearing a petition seeking formation of a monitoring cell and formulation of policies to control the soybean oil market.

The court will continue hearing the petition on Tuesday.

Earlier on 6 March a writ was filed in the High Court seeking directions to form a monitoring cell and to formulate policy to control the soybean oil price.

Supreme Court lawyer Monir Hossian and two other lawyers filed the writ with the HC.  Commerce secretary, director general of Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection and other people concerned are made respondent in the writ.

