President Hamid wants digital transformation of Bangladesh courts

UNB
18 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 06:14 pm

President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB
President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB

President Abdul Hamid on Saturday asked the authorities concerned to take initiatives for conducting the proceedings of all the courts in Bangladesh digitally, aiming to fast-track the disposal of pandering cases.

"Measures should be taken to conduct the proceedings of all the courts of the country digitally. This will bring about a revolutionary change in the country's judicial system," he said.

President Hamid made the call while delivering his speech at the programme marking 'Bangladesh Supreme Court Day-2021' at Supreme Court Judges Sports Complex.

The President joined the programme from Bangabhaban virtually.

He said making online case lists has already been introduced in the Supreme Court while an online bail confirmation system is working effectively.

"Since the Supreme Court is a 'court of record', it has to take initiatives to convert all its documents into digital documents and also to make arrangements for the digital preservation of all activities from filing of cases to pronouncement of judgments or verdicts," he said.

Hamid said the government is very sincere about modernizing the judiciary as initiative has been taken to implement the e-judiciary project.

He said people now have smartphones in their hands with the advent of modern information technology while people are using different types of apps to complete various tasks on a daily basis with the advancement of technology. "The court management has also undergone a radical change in this digital era."

The President also underscored the need for bringing dynamism into case management by using all the facilities of information technology.

The use of information technology ordinance was issued by the court on May 9, 2020 to conduct justice in a virtual manner using the modern technology to ensure justice to people which later became a law, President Hamid added.

He thanked both the judges and lawyers of the high and lower courts who have played the important role in ensuring justice to the people seeking justice through conducting judicial proceedings in a virtual manner during the Covid-19 pandemic.

People expect the judges to ensure the rule of law and justice by exercising their talents and wisdom as they are responsible to the country, the people and the constitution, the President asserted.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and Law Minister Anisul Huq also spoke at the programme.

Judges of the both divisions of the Supreme Court, Attorney General, former attorneys general, senior lawyers, additional attorneys general, deputy attorneys general, executive committee members of the Supreme Court Bar Association and others were present.

