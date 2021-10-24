Pori Moni’s remands: Lower court judges get a week to prepare explanations

The High Court (HC) on Sunday gave one week's time to the two metropolitan magistrates to explain on what grounds they remanded actor Pori Moni several times in a drugs case.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin passed the order on Sunday, confirmed Abdul Alim Miah Jewel, the lawyer who is representing the two lower court judges.

He said, "A petition was moved seeking more time as my clients could not submit their explanations due to personal reasons."

Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman stood for the state.

Earlier on 29 September, the HC sought fresh explanations, not being satisfied with explanations of trial court judges submitted before it.

The court also fixed today (24 October) for a hearing in this regard.

Following a writ petition, on 2 September the HC directed Dhaka metropolitan magistrates Debabrata Biswas and Atiqul Islam to submit their explanations within 10 days as to why they had repeatedly granted remands to the police for Pori Moni.

On 15 September, the two magistrates submitted their explanations and offered an unconditional apology to the HC.

However, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the explanations of the judges.

In its observation, the HC said, "Their explanation undermined the court."

A plea filed on 29 August challenged the repeated remanding of actor Shamsunnahar Smriti – known by her screen name Pori Moni – and sought the intervention of the HC in this regard.

Following the actor's arrest on the night of 4 August from her Banani residence with a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raid, a drug case was filed.

The actor was denied bail several times and remained imprisoned in custody for 27 days.

On 26 August, the HC issued a ruling on the delay in hearing Pori's bail petition and set 1 September for a hearing on the matter.

