Pori Moni’s remand: 2 judges offer apology to HC

Two lower court judges have apologised to the High Court (HC) today over their granting remands of actor Pori Moni several times in a drugs case.

Pori Moni was arrested on 4 August from her Banani residence by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and a drug case was filed against her.

She was then denied bail several times and remained imprisoned in custody for 27 days. She was placed on remands thrice during the time by these two judges Debabrata Biswas and Atiqul Islam.

Today they unconditionally apologised through their lawyer to the concerned department of the HC, Pori Moni's lawyer ZI Khan Panna told media.

The charge against Pori Moni – alleged possession of some bottles of alcohol – is non-bailable. So, she was not entitled to bail in accordance with Section 496 of the CrPC. But the offence she was accused of is punishable with a maximum jail term for five years – not the death penalty.

So, in exercise of the discretionary power, the judges could have granted her bail under Section 497 of the CrPC. Moreover, being a woman she had the additional privilege to be granted bail.

But the lower court judges responded to the law enforcement agencies' plea and placed her in police custody for grilling and denied her bail.

Even the judge kept pending her last bail prayer for 21 days – till 13 September - without hearing.

On 26 August, the HC issued a ruling on the delay in hearing Pori Moni's bail petition.

The HC at that time strongly denounced the role of the magistrate and police over putting actor Pori Moni on remand three times in the same case.

"It needs to be checked that what evidence the investigating officer presented with the remand pleas and the reasons why the court granted the remands," the court said.

Later, the hearing was brought forward to August 31 following an order of the High Court. She was granted bail on the day.

Pori Moni walked out of Kashimpur jail on 1 September. Meanwhile, she was taken on remand thrice by the law enforcers.

On 8 September, the High Court sought explanations from the magistrates concerned as to why they permitted police to grill actor Pori Moni for the second and third times in the narcotics case.

On 15 September, the judges submitted their explanations and offered an unconditional apology to the HC. However, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the explanations.

In its observation, the HC said, "Their explanations undermined the court."

On 29 September, the HC sought fresh explanations, not being satisfied with explanations submitted by the trial court judges. The court also set 24 October for holding a hearing on this issue. Then the judges sought one-week time.

