Pori Moni produced before court

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhallywood actor Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, has been brought to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court from Kashimpur jail today at 8.30am.

The hearing is likely to be held today on the fresh remand application and her bail plea as well.

Earlier yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas's court fixed today for the remand and bail hearing after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a petition for another five-day remand to interrogate the imprisoned actor.

On Monday, Pori Moni's lawyer Md Mujibur Rahman applied for her bail claiming that the actor was innocent and a victim of conspiracy.

The bail hearing was scheduled to take place yesterday (18 August), however, it got postponed after CID applied for a fresh remand in the meantime.

A Dhaka court on Friday (13 August) sent actress Pori Moni and her associate Ashraful Islam Dipu to Kashimpur jail after Inspector of CID, Golam Mostafa placed, an appeal before the court.

Actor Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August with reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs.

In this connection, a case was filed with Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act.

In the following day, Pori Moni and Dipu were placed on four-day remand each by Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid in the case.

Later, a Dhaka Court had placed the actor on 2-day fresh remand on 10 August after she had been produced before the court at the end of a 4-day remand. 

