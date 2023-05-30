Politicians are protectors, cannot be plunderers: HC

The politicians being the protectors of society entrusted with the responsibility of serving people should not be the plunderers, said the High Court on Tuesday, citing the corruption of Bangladeshi politicians.

"No one can fight corruption for Bangladeshis except the people of the country. Everyone has to be committed from the top to the bottom to fight it," the court said.

The court made the observation while delivering the verdict upholding the nine-year sentence of BNP leader Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and the 13-year sentence of another leader of the party Aman Ullah Aman in two separate cases on charges of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat delivered the verdict in the cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

During the verdict, the court remarked that individuals engaged in politics should not prioritise accumulating wealth and assets, as this pursuit requires significant time and resources.

Consequently, they have limited time available to dedicate to the well-being of the people and the betterment of the country.

"There are many ways to make money and properties resorting to lawful businesses and other professions. But politics and politicians do not come within the purview of a profession to make a huge amount of money and properties in their name and in the name of their dependents," the court observed.

"Politics is an act of great sacrifice and dedication for the betterment of the people and the country as well."

The court also said, "As a global movement, our goal is to end corruption in the world and in Bangladesh, no matter where or in what form it occurs. We know that the only way to success is to involve a broad spectrum of engaged citizens. We have been trying to alleviate, prevent and root out all sorts of corruption and money laundering from the society."

BNP leaders' corruption cases

The HC has directed BNP leaders Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Aman Ullah Aman to surrender before the lower court within the next two weeks, said Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik.

He said these two BNP leaders can appeal to the Appellate Division against the HC verdict after surrendering to the lower court according to the instructions of the verdict.

In March 2007, ACC Deputy Director Shahriar Chowdhury filed a case against Tuku with Mohammadpur Police Station on the charge of concealing the source of income for property worth around Tk5 crore.

The commission's Deputy Director SMM Akhtar Hamid Bhuiyan filed the charge sheet with the Metropolitan Magistrate Court on 28 June that year.

On 15 November 2007, the lower court sentenced Tuku to nine years in prison over the case.

When Tuku appealed against that verdict, the HC acquitted him on 15 June 2011. However, when the ACC appealed against the judgement of the HC on 21 January, 2014, the Appellate Division cancelled the acquittal and ordered a retrial.

Tuku applied for a review of this judgement but the Appellate Division dismissed the application.

On the other hand, on 6 March 2007, the ACC filed a case against BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman at the capital's Kafrul Police Station on charges of concealing information of wealth and acquiring wealth beyond known income sources.

Aman was sentenced to 13 years in prison and Sabera to three years by the Special Judge's Court on 21 June 2007. They appealed to the HC against this verdict.

On 16 August 2010, the HC accepted the appeal and acquitted them. When the ACC appealed against the judgement of the HC, the Appellate Division on 26 May 2014 dismissed the judgement and directed the HC to re-hear the appeal of the case.

On 14 May this year, the rehearing of the appeal in the HC ended with the cancellation of the appeal of BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman in the corruption case.