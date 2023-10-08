PK Halder gets 22-year jail in embezzlement and money laundering case

Court

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 02:02 pm

The ACC filed five cases against 33 people, including Halder, for allegedly laundering over Tk350 crore of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) in January 2021

A Dhaka court has sentenced former managing director of Global Islami Bank Prashant Kumar Halder alias PK Halder to 22 years imprisonment in two cases filed over laundering Tk80 crore to Canada and amassing about Tk426 crore illegally.

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-10 announced the verdict on Sunday (8 October).

Apart from this, the remaining 13 accused have been sentenced to 7 years in jail.

Uddipan buys fugitive PK Halder’s crocodile farm

The other 13 accused in the case are - Lilabati Halder, Purnima Rani Halder, Uttam Kumar Mistry, Amitabh Adhikari, Pritish Kumar Halder, Rajib Som, Subrata Das, Ananga Mohan Roy, Swapan Kumar Mistry, Avantika Baral, Shankha Bepari, Sukumar Mridha and Anindita Mridha. 

Among them, Avantika Baral, Shankha Bepari, Sukumar Mridha and Anindita Mridha are in jail.

Halder, along with five others, were detained in Ashoknagar of the Indian state of West Bengal on the morning of May 14 this year.

On 1 March last year, PK Halder fled Bangladesh through Jashore's Benapole landport.

According to media reports, PK Halder possessed two passports -- one Bangladeshi and the other Canadian -- but he used his Bangladeshi passport to go to India.

For International Leasing, Tk437cr collateral was enough for Tk4,500cr loan

In January 2021, the ACC filed five cases against 33 people, including Halder, for allegedly laundering over Tk350 crore of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL).

He had laundered about Tk 80 crore to Canada and amassed about Tk426 crore beyond his known sources of income, the case documents said.

On 8 January, 2020, Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury filed a case against PK Halder on charges of amassing wealth illegally and money laundering.

According to the statement of the case, PK Halder has kept in his possession illegal assets of Tk2,74,91,55,355

Besides, he also committed an offence under the Money Laundering Act by smuggling money abroad to hide it.

 After investigating the case, ACC Deputy Director Salahuddin filed a charge sheet against 14 people.

On 8 September, 2022, the court framed charges against the accused.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of the Indian police arrested PK Halder on 14 May last year in a raid in the North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata. His brother Pranesh Halder, two nephews Swapan Mistry alias Swapan Maitra, Uttam Mistry alias Uttam Maitra, associate Imam Hossain alias Eamon Halder and PK Halder's alleged girlfriend Amana Sultana alias Sharmi Halder were also arrested during the raid.

On July 15 last year, the ED submitted the charge sheet against the accused in the Kolkata court.

In the case of the Money Laundering Act 2002 and Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, charges were framed in the name of those six accused.

At present, five male accused including accused PK Haldar are in India's Presidency Jail, while the only female accused is in Alipore Central Jail.

