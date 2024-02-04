Petition filed with HC challenging Dr Yunus bail by Labour Appeal Tribunal

A petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) challenging the bail granted to Dr Muhammad Yunus on 28 January by the Labour Appeal Tribunal.

Khurshid Alam Khan, a lawyer for the Directorate of Factories, said he filed the petition today (4 February).

He also submitted a petition to ensure that Dr Yunus cannot travel abroad without the court's permission.

On 1 January, Dhaka Labour Court-3 sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Yunus and three of its senior officials to six months in jail and fined each Tk30,000 in the case filed by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments on 9 September, 2021.

The court also granted Dr Yunus a month's bail on condition of filing an appeal against the verdict of the court.

After filing of the appeal, the Labour Appeal Tribunal, on 28 January, granted bail to Dr Yunus and three others.

On 9 September, 2021, Inspector Arifuzzaman from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments filed the case with the labour court, and the court summoned the four accused to appear before it by 12 October, 2021.

The other three accused are – Grameen Telecom's Director (former managing director) Md Ashraful Hassan and members of the Board of Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.