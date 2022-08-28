People born after 1971 verify freedom fighters now, HC regrets 

The High Court has observed the fact as unfortunate that people who were born after the 1971 Liberation War verify the freedom fighter certificates nowadays.

"It is unfortunate that people who were not even born during the liberation war get to validate freedom fighter certificates at present," the court lamented on Sunday (28 August) adding, "It is a matter of sorrow that one freedom fighter accuses another of attaining forged certificates."

Earlier, freedom fighter Alauddin from Bhola's Monpura complained that eight people from his area fraudulently attained freedom fighter certificates. Later, he withdrew the complaint.

In this regard, HC was told that Alauddin has been forced to withdraw the complaint after receiving death threats.

The High Court scoffed at Alauddin's claim while asserting, "You went to fight for the liberation of the country risking your life, how can you be so scared now? You must have been compromised."

At the time, the court also stated that one should not lie about being a freedom fighter.