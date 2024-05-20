Peninsula Steel MD, 3 family members sentenced in loan default case

The managing director of Chattogram-based shipbreaking company Peninsula Steel, Zafar Alam, along with his three family members, has been sentenced to five months in prison for loan default.

The Chattogram Financial Loan Court Judge Mujahidur Rahman passed the verdict yesterday (19 May) in a case filed by Dhaka Bank for a debt of approximately Tk52 crore.

The other convicted individuals are Zafar Alam's wife and Peninsula Steel Chairman, Rasheda Zafar, his brother Abu Alam, and his son Junayed Alam.

Confirming the matter, the court's bench assistant Rezaul Karim, said, "Dhaka Bank's Khatunganj branch filed a loan case in 2022 to recover about Tk52 crore owed by Peninsula Steel. Following a court ruling in 2023, the case against the company's owners continued.

"Despite the court's ruling, the debt remained unpaid, and an attempt to auction off the company's mortgaged property to recover the debt was unsuccessful. Hence, the verdict was handed down today in view of the petition filed by the bank."

According to Dhaka Bank, Peninsula Steel took a loan in 2009 to import scrap ships. The business initially thrived, but by 2015-16, the company began defaulting on repayments. In 2019 the loan was rescheduled under special arrangements, but the company still had failed to meet its obligations, leading to the 2022 lawsuit.

Peninsula Steel's yard, comprising 100 acres, is mortgaged to Dhaka Bank.

Additionally, Peninsula Steel owes approximately Tk313 crore to four banks. This includes Tk193 crore to One Bank's Agrabad branch, Tk58 crore to Eastern Bank's Agrabad branch, and Tk10 crore to Bangladesh Commerce Bank's Agrabad branch.

According to bank officials and shipbreaking industry sources, Zafar Alam has been in the shipbreaking business since 1985. Initially operating under the name Super Steel, he established Peninsula Steel in 2000 to produce standard-grade rods.

In 2014, he took out loans from various banks to invest in Peninsula Steel's re-rolling mill, aiming to upgrade it from a standard mill to a semi-auto mill.

However, the expansion failed to generate the expected income, resulting in the loans becoming outstanding.

Despite multiple attempts by The Business Standard to reach Zafar Alam for comments, he did not respond to phone calls or text messages.