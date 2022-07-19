Pay Tk5 lakh to guardians of newborn who lost parents in road accident: HC

Court

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 06:16 pm

Photo: Collected
The High Court on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to provide Tk5 lakh within 15 days to the legal guardians of the newborn who lost her parents and six-year-old sister in a road accident in Mymensingh.

An HC Bench comprising Justices Khijir Ahmed Chowdhury and Md Jakir Hossain issued the order after the initial hearing of a writ petition.

The court also issued a rule directing the chairman of the Trustee Board formed in accordance with the Section 54 of the Road Transport Act, to implement the order.

"Money is needed to carry on treatment of the child," observed the court.

It also directed the Social Welfare Secretary to form a committee for the supervision and care of the newborn and to submit a report within three months on the steps taken for the welfare of newborn.

On 16 July, a couple and their six-year-old daughter were killed while trying to cross the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila. The deceased woman gave birth to a baby girl before breathing her last.

Following the accident, Lawyer Kaniz Fatima Tunajjina filed a writ petition with the High Court on Monday (18 July) seeking its direction for compensation and caring for the child.

Lawyer Sayed Mahsib stood for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Pratikar Chakma represented the state during the hearing in the presence of Assistant Attorney Generals Mohammad Rezaul Haque and Mohammad Abbas Uddin.

Secretaries for the Women and Children Affairs, Social Welfare, Road and Transport, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, the aforementioned Trustee Board chairman and the truck owner have been made respondents of the ruling.

