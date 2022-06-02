Pay Tk15 lakh to family of each kid died by toxic paracetamol: HC

Court

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 08:52 pm

Related News

Pay Tk15 lakh to family of each kid died by toxic paracetamol: HC

The Directorate General of Drug Administration will have to pay the compensation after realising the fine from the drugmakers

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 08:52 pm
Pay Tk15 lakh to family of each kid died by toxic paracetamol: HC

The High Court on Thursday ordered the authorities to pay Tk15 lakh compensation to each family of 104 children who died after taking toxic paracetamol syrup.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration will have to pay the compensation after realising the fine from the drugmakers, according to the court order.   

In 1991, 76 children died after taking adulterated paracetamol, while another paracetamol scam in 2009 killed 28 kids.

In 2010, lawyer Manzil Murshid filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking legal remedy of those incidents. The High Court on Thursday came up with the order responding to the writ.

However, it could not be known immediately whether the drug directorate will appeal against the court ruling.

At least 28 children died after consuming paracetamol syrup in different hospitals in 2009. The syrups were reportedly manufactured by Reed Pharma.

Subsequently, the drug directorate filed a case against the pharmaceutical company. But samples of paracetamol syrup that were submitted to the court during the investigation were not seized from the Reed Pharma factory. Therefore, it was not possible to prove that the seized paracetamol was produced by Reed Pharma.

As a result, the accused were acquitted, said lawyers. The state appealed to the High Court against the lower court's verdict and it has not been settled yet.

In the meanwhile, lawyer Manzil Murshid also filed a writ petition seeking legal remedy.

The lawyer said the accused were acquitted due to incompetence of drug directorate officials, and this was mentioned in the lower court judgment. The court also noted that the officials did not look into the matter properly.

"Acquittal of the accused does not mean that they had no liability. They were acquitted due to negligence in the investigation," he added.

Top News

High Court / syrup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

9h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

8h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

9h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

10h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

10h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers