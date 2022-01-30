Panama, Paradise Papers: HC seeks probe progress report

The High Court (HC) has directed investigators to report on the progress of the probe against 69 Bangladeshi individuals named in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, leaked financial documents that have revealed corruption on a global scale.

The court ordered the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police to submit a report by 6 March on the progress made in their investigation of the named individuals.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Md Mostafuzur Rahman issued the order on Sunday after hearing a writ petition filed in the public interest by lawyer Abdul Qayyum Khan. Deputy Attorney General Amin Uddin Manik appeared for the state during the hearing.   

The bench also asked the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to submit by 6 March, a list of Bangladeshi individuals who have money deposited in banks overseas, including Swiss banks.

The orders come only days after the BFIU submitted a report to the HC naming the 69 people, complying with a court order issued on 6 December last year.

The list of money laundering individuals and organisations from Dhaka include Abdul Awal Mintu, Nasreen Fatema Awal, Tabith Awal, Tafsir Awal, Tajwar Md Awal, Chowdhury Faisal, Ahmed Samir, Brummer & Partners Asset Management (Bangladesh) Ltd, Moosa Bin Shamser, Fazle Elahi, KH Asadul Islam, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Imran Rahman, Eric Johnson Andres Wilson WMG Ltd, Farhan Yakubur Rahman, Amanullah Chagla, Mahtaba Rahman, Shahnaz Huda Razzak, Mohammad A Awal and Mohammad Malek from Chattogram, and Tajul Islam Tajul and Faruk Palwan from Narayanganj.

Bangladeshi individuals and organisations abroad, include Mughal Farida in New York, Shahid Ullah in Texas, Mohammad Atikuzzaman in Moscow, Mohammad Rezaul Haque in Malta, and Mahmud Hossain and the Global Education System in Ireland.

