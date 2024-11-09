Palak, Menon, Inu land in jail after 7-day remand

Court

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 04:44 pm

Rashed Khan Menon, Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Hasanul Haq Inu - all wearing protective vests and helmets - during a hearing in the court. Photo: Collected
Rashed Khan Menon, Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Hasanul Haq Inu - all wearing protective vests and helmets - during a hearing in the court. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has sent former ministers Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haq Inu and former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak to jail after their remand ended in a case filed over the killing of a youth named Emon Hossain Gazi during the mass uprising on 5 August.

Metropolitan Magistrate Awlad Hossain Muhammad Zonaid issued the order today (9 November), after police produced them before the court upon completion of their remand.

The order came after Jatrabari Police Station Sub-Inspector and case investigation officer Md Mahabul Islam urged the court to keep them behind bars as further investigation into the murder case continues.

On 2 November, Palak, former state minister for information and communication technology; Menon, president of Workers' Party and former civil aviation minister; and Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and former information minister, were remanded for seven days in the case.

According to case details, Emon sustained critical bullet wounds and died on the spot during a student-people demonstration in the Chittagong Road area under Jatrabari Police Station on 5 August.

His brother Anwar Hossain filed the murder case with Jatrabari police on 28 August against 85 people, including Palak, Menon, Inu and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Menon was arrested from the city's Gulshan area on 22 August, Inu from the Uttara area on 26 August and Palak from the Nikunja Residential Area at Khilkhet on 14 August.

Since their arrests, the former ministers and the former state minister have been facing grilling in police custody nonstop in different cases.

