Outgoing chief justice for keeping judiciary free from political influence

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 05:52 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The outgoing Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Thursday (31 August) urged all to maintain autonomy of the judiciary and shield it from any form of political influence.

"The heart of a republic is the judiciary. It should be kept free from political influence. Failure to do so will bring tumultuous times for the nation," he said during his farewell reception, organised by the attorney general's office and the Supreme Court Bar Association at the Appellate Division chambers.

He further underlined the significance of the judiciary as guardian of fundamental rights and defender of the Constitution, urging judges to demonstrate courage and fairness in their decisions.

"People of the country may lose confidence in the administration and legislative division. But losing confidence in the judiciary will bring dark times for the nation," he said. 

According to Supreme Court sources, the 23rd Chief Justice of the country Hasan Foez Siddique is set to retire on 25 September. Today was his last working day.

Earlier on 31 December 2021, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique was sworn in as chief justice by then-president of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid.

Born on 26 September 1956, in Kushtia, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique was appointed as a judge in the High Court Division on 25 March 2009, and later in the Appellate Division on 31 March 2013. In addition to his role as a judge, he also assumed the position of chairman of the Judicial Service Commission on 30 April 2015.

