Ordinary people cannot approach DCs because of their glamorous lifestyle: HC

The High Court on Monday came down hard on Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kushtia Md Saidul Islam saying ordinary people cannot approach DCs because of their glamorous lifestyle.

"We are warning you as a public servant that you are a servant of the people. So keep the doors and windows of your office open so that common people can enter and see your face," the court said.

Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan made the observations on Monday during a hearing of a case related to contempt of court when the Kushtia DC appeared before it physically.

The HC also asked him to make sure that any person, poor or otherwise, should be able to meet the DC.

After the hearing, the court exempted the DC from physical appearance before the court and fixed 24 October for the next hearing and order.

On 16 August, the HC summoned the Kushtia DC, superintendent of police of Kushtia, managing director of Brac Bank and two other persons for their involvement in selling a property at auction, violating a stay order of the HC.

The property worth more than Tk133 crore was auctioned for only Tk15 crore despite the stay order, according to a contempt petition filed by Shafikul Islam, a Kushtia businessman and the owner of the property.

The property was mortgaged to Brac Bank against a loan by Shafikul.

On Monday, the HC also ordered the superintendent of police of Kushtia, managing director of Brac Bank and two other persons to appear on 24 October at the time of hearing on the issue.