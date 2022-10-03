One gets death penalty, two got life terms for murder over Tk500

Court

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 10:08 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One received the death penalty in Bandar of Narayanganj, while another two were imprisoned for life in a murder case over Tk500 in dues.

Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman pronounced the verdict on Sunday. All three accused were present in court during the judgment.

The one who received the death penalty is Mithu, son of Delwar Hossain of Nabiganj. The other two sentenced to life in prison were Munna, son of Manjur Haq of Noadda, and Shoyon, son of Banga of the same area.

The case statement says Mizan Sikder Missor, son of late Shafiuddin Sikder of Kaitakhali in Bandar, was killed during his stay in Narayanganj when he came home to attend the wedding party of his brother.  Missor worked at a dye factory in Gazipur.

He became engaged in an altercation with Mithu over Tk500 he reportedly owed. Missor was hacked by Mithu and his accomplices on 23 July night, in 2019. The duty doctor at the upazila health complex declared Missor dead after he was taken there.

Narayanganj court police inspector Asaduzzaman said Mithu's brother Sunny filed a case the next day, with Mithu as the principal accused.

The plaintiff of the case, Sunny, said they were satisfied with the verdict, but the mother of Munna, Shahida Begum, said her son was not guilty and was framed.

"We have not got justice and we will go to the High Court," she said.

 

