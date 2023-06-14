No opinion on BFF corruption, money laundering until probe ends: HC

Court

UNB
14 June, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 05:20 pm

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday banned BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, Barrister Sumon and others from giving opinion to the media regarding allegations of corruption and money laundering from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) until investigation is completed.

The bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by BFF President Kazi Salahuddin.

Senior advocate Ajmalul Hossain KC and advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for Salauddin in the court where Barrister Anik R Haque and Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon were present as opponents.

Barrister Anik R Haque said the High Court banned anyone from expressing any opinion in this regard until the investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission is completed.

Earlier, a writ petition was filed with the High Court seeking directions to remove fake and defamatory information in the public domain about BFF President Kazi Salahuddin.

On 15 May, the High Court ordered a probe into allegations of corruption, money laundering and embezzlement against Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin, Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy, former general secretary Abu Naim Sohag and other officials of the organisation.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was asked to submit a report in this regard within four months.

Bangladesh Bank governor, secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, chief of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, chairman of National Revenue Board, BFF president, its senior vice-president and former general secretary were made respondents to the rule.

