No one at Grameen Telecom knows about graft case withdrawal: Lawyer

Court

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 05:36 pm

Related News

No one at Grameen Telecom knows about graft case withdrawal: Lawyer

The lawyer said Dr Yunus will fight the case following legal procedure

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 05:36 pm
Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected
Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected

Officials of Grameen Telecom, including Dr Muhammad Yunus, who were accused of embezzling and smuggling out about Tk25 crore of workers' dividends in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption (ACC) Commission, are not aware that the case has been withdrawn.

Dr Yunus will fight the case legally, his lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said today (12 August) in front of the Supreme Court's Annex Building.

He said, "No one at Grameen Telecom knows anything about the withdrawal of the case. Grameen Telecom's statement is that by making false accusations against these people [the accused], they [ACC] have insulted and defamed the accused as thieves, money embezzlers and smugglers in front of the countrymen and the whole world. And now they withdrew the case overnight."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lawyer Mamun said, "Dr Muhammad Yunus respects the law. He said, and still says, that every case will proceed according to the legal procedure. He will deal with every case legally. We are not aware of the issue [withdrawal of the case] that happened yesterday. We do not know about the matter."

Earlier yesterday, Judge Rabiul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 acquitted chief adviser of the incumbent interim government and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, and 13 others in a case filed for allegedly embezzling around Tk25 crore from Grameen Telecom Workers' profit participation fund.

Judge Rabiul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 passed the order, accepting a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for withdrawal of the prosecution of the case.

The 13 others accused in the case were Grameen Telecom Managing Director Md Nazmul Islam, directors Ashraful Hasan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and Prof Huzzatul Islam Latifee, President of Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union Md Kamruzzaman, general secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan, lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali, union's representative Md Mainul Islam and Jatiya Worker's Federation office secretary Kamrul Hasan.

The ACC filed the case against the 14 on 30 May in 2023.

ACC deputy director and investigation officer Gulshan Anwar filed a case charge-sheet on 1 February in 2024.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Yunus / Bangladesh / Grameen Telecom / Graft case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

8h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Khulna policemen returning to work

Khulna policemen returning to work

Now | Videos
Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

24m | Videos
Traffic police has returned to control traffic congestion in the capital; Students are also helping

Traffic police has returned to control traffic congestion in the capital; Students are also helping

54m | Videos
Protest by Hindus in Narsingdi

Protest by Hindus in Narsingdi

1h | Videos