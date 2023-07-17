No legal bar in executing killers of Prof Taher: DAG Chowdhury

Court

BSS
17 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

No legal bar in executing killers of Prof Taher: DAG Chowdhury

BSS
17 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 06:16 pm
No legal bar in executing killers of Prof Taher: DAG Chowdhury

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Nowroj Md Russel Chowdhury has said there is no legal bar in carrying out the execution of two convicted killers of Rajshahi University Prof Dr S Taher Ahmed.

The state counsel made the observation as the High Court today dismissed a writ petition filed by convict Jahangir Alam for staying his execution.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty and Justice Md Ali Reza passed the order after holding a hearing on the plea.

"Now there is no legal bar in carrying out their execution. The court while passing its order today, said, as the Appellate Division has scrapped the plea for reviewing its judgement, there is no need to hear this plea," DAG Chowdhury said.

The Appellate Division on March 2, 2023, dismissed a petition seeking review of the apex court order that upheld the death sentence of former associate professor Rajshahi University Dr Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin and former caretaker of Dr Taher's house, Jahangir Alam.

The apex court on September 14, 2022, published the 68-page verdict upholding the death sentence of two convicts, Rajshahi University teacher Dr Miah Mohammad Mohiuddin and then caretaker at Prof S Taher's residence Jahangir Alam. The apex court also upheld the sentence of life imprisonment of Abdus Salam and Nazmul Alam.

Dr S Taher Ahmed, Professor of Rajshahi University Department of Geology and Mining, was killed on February 1, 2006 and police recovered his body from a septic tank behind his residence on the university campus on February 3 the same year. His son Sanjid Alvi Ahmed filed the case with Motihari Police Station on the same day.

Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal on May 22, 2008, sentenced four accused to death and acquitted two others of the charges.

The High Court after holding hearings on the death reference and appeals of the convicts, pronounced its judgement on April 21, 2013. It confirmed the death sentence of the then RU teacher Dr Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin and Jahangir Alam for their involvement in the gruesome murder. The court however, commuted the death sentences of Jahangir's brother Md Abdus Salam and brother-in-law Md Nazmul. 

On February 22, 2022, the apex court started hearing on the appeals filed by the convicts challenging the HC verdict against them. The Appellate Division on April 5, 2022, upheld the High Court verdict.

Top News

High Court / rajshahi / death sentence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

27m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

Now | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June