No judge to work at a particular place for more than 3 years: New policy

The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS
The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS

A draft of the Policy on Transfer and Appointment of Judges of Subordinate Courts, 2024, prepared by the Supreme Court registrar office, suggests not to allow judges of any subordinate court to work at a particular place for more than three years.

"If it appears to the chief justice that any judge is engaged in special duties and there is a possibility that his transfer will cause a disruption in the judicial administration, that judge will be allowed to work in that same workplace maximum one more year," the draft stated.

The Supreme Court administration in a press release said the Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed had earlier emphasised on formulating a policy on appointment and transfer of judges of the subordinate courts, in his speech on 21 September while addressing all judges, lawyers and judicial officials from across the country at the Inner Garden of the Supreme Court.

Following that, the Supreme Court administration formulated the draft as per the direction of the chief justice. To collect opinions of the judges of the subordinate courts,

Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan today (3 November) sent letters to all the courts across the country asking them to send their opinions in writing by 7 November through e-mail ([email protected]) or Whatsapp on 01716185583.

As per the draft, no judges will be allowed to be transferred or get posted to a particular workplace more than twice in a row and no judges will be allowed to be transferred or posted at a particular workplace or district more than thrice.

"No judges will be allowed to be transferred to any such workplace, where his/her husband/wife, father, mother brother, sister, father-in-law, mother-in-law is working as lawyer," the draft said.

