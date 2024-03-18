No housing project at Gozairar Beel in Savar: HC

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today imposed a ban on earth-filling, plot sales in Gozairar Beel at Savar in Dhaka by housing companies Uttaran Properties Ltd and Achieve Corporation for their unapproved housing projects.

In response to a petition, the court ordered the authorities concerned to take action to save Echo Kandi, Monosantosh, and Sataishkandi Mouzas in the Yearpur union which is marked as flood water flowing areas in the detailed area plan, from earth filling.

Chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), director general of the Department of Environment (DoE), and deputy commissioner of Dhaka have been asked to submit a report after compliance with the court directions.

The HC also issued a rule asking the officials concerned with the government to explain why their failure to protect Gozairar beel from the earth-filling by the two housing companies for unapproved housing projects should not be declared illegal and detrimental to the public interest.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the directive and rule following a petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA).

The petitioners said the housing projects are operating without any approval and clearance of relevant authorities and have been filling up Gozairar Beel and its adjacent areas that are marked as flood water flowing areas in DAP.

The defendants are the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Rajuk Chairman, Director General of Department of Environment, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka, Superintendent of Police of Dhaka, Chief of Rajuk City planners, Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Managing Directors of Uttaran Properties Limited and Achieve Corporation.