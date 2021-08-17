No-confidence petition filed against probe report of Munia suicide case

Court

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 03:47 pm

No-confidence petition filed against probe report of Munia suicide case

A no-confidence petition was filed today against the final probe report over the suicide of college girl Mosarat Jahan Munia that cleared Bashundhara Managing Director, Sayem Sobhan Anvir from the charges.

Nusrat Jahan, elder sister of the victim and plaintiff of the case, submitted the petition to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Tuesday.

The final probe report was submitted at a Dhaka court on 19 July.

On 26 April, police recovered the body of Munia and seized her six dairies from a flat in Gulshan in the capital.

Later, victim's elder sister filed a case against Sayem Sobhan Anvir accusing him of "abetment of suicide" who reportedly had love affair with Munia.

The victim developed a relationship with Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir two years back and the influential businessmen often visited her flat.

Sayem faced a travel ban imposed by a Dhaka court as he is the lone accused in the case filed by Nusrat.

