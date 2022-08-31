No bar to continue trial of 4 BTV officials’ murder case: HC

Court

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

No bar to continue trial of 4 BTV officials’ murder case: HC

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 09:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court has cleared the way for continuing a 47-year-old murder case after it withdrew a stay order on the case.

The HC bench of Justice Mohammad Abu Zafar Siddiqui and Justice Md Mahmud Hasan Talukder passed the order on Wednesday (31 August).

Deputy Attorney General Samira Tarannum Rabeya (Miti), Assistant Attorney General Md Shamim Khan and Assistant Attorney General Kazi Samsun Nahar represented the state during the hearing.

The officials killed at Rampura in 1975 were Monirul Alam, one of the TV station's key founders, editor of Fortnightly Bichitra, the then BTV deputy director general, administrative officer AB Siddique, chief accountant Akmal Khan and photographer Firoz Kaiyum Chowdhury.

According to documents of the case, army personnel were deployed at radio and TV stations in Dhaka following the murders of Bangabandhu and his family members on 15 August 1975.

Class three and four employees of the state-owned TV station were agitating at the time to realise their demands but the authorities were not accepting them.

According to the charge sheet, the accused had plans to confine BTV Director General Jamil Chowdhury and General Manager Mustafa Monwar but they did not turn up at the office that day.

As the four did not return home, their wives filed abduction cases with Gulshan Police Station on 19 November 1975.

Later, on 17 February 1976 three skeletons were found in Hatirjheel when it dried up.

Top News

BTV officials / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

11h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

10h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

11h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

1h | Videos
Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

2h | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

3h | Videos
200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries