Nine new High Court judges take oath

On Monday, President Abdul Hamid appointed the judges to the HC Division of the Supreme Court

As many as nine new judges have taken the oath of office to the High Court, raising its working strength to 100 permanent judges.

Chief Justice of Bangladesh Syed Mahmud Hossain administered the oath of office to the nine judges, who previously served as additional justices, at the Judges' Lounge of the Supreme Court on Monday morning.

Family members of the newly appointed permanent judges were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

On Monday, President Abdul Hamid appointed the judges to the HC Division of the Supreme Court.

The new HC judges are justices Md Mahbub-ul Islam, Shahed Nuruddin, Md Zakir Hossain, Md Akhtaruzzaman,  Mahmud Hasan Talukder, Kazi Ebadat Hossain, KM Zahid Sarwar Kajal, AKM Zahirul Haque and Kazi Zinat Haque

