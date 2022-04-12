Niko graft case: Charge framing hearing deferred again to 24 May

Court

UNB
12 April, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 05:29 pm

Related News

Niko graft case: Charge framing hearing deferred again to 24 May

The time petition was filed as Khaleda Zia couldn’t appear before the court due to her illness, said Helal Uddin, a counsel of Khaleda Zia

UNB
12 April, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 05:29 pm
Khaled Zia: File photo.
Khaled Zia: File photo.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed 24 May for hearing on charge framing in the Niko graft case filed against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and 10 others.

Judge of Dhaka Special Court-9 Sheikh Hafizur Rahman fixed the fresh date following a time petition filed by Khaleda's lawyer.

The time petition was filed as Khaleda Zia couldn't appear before the court due to her illness, said Helal Uddin, a counsel of Khaleda Zia.

Earlier on 8 March, the court deferred the hearing on charge framing in the case to 12 April (today).

On 9 December 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case accusing Khaleda and four others of causing a loss of Tk137.77 billion to the state by signing an oil and gas exploration deal with Canadian company Niko on behalf of the state that was deemed to not place Bangladesh's national interest above all other considerations, and swayed by graft.

The anti-graft body pressed charges in court against 11 people, including Khaleda, in May 2008.

The other accused in the case are BNP Standing Committee Member Barrister Moudud Ahmed, former state minister AKM Mosharraf Hossain, former principal secretary Kamal Uddin Siddique, Khandaker Shahidul Islam, CM Yusuf Hossain, former Bapex general manager Mir Mainul Haq, its former secretary Shafiur Rahman, Giasuddin Al Mamun, former parliamentarian MAH Selim and former vice-president of South-Asia affairs Niko Kashem Sharif.

Top News / Corruption

Niko graft case / BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

5h | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

7h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

29m | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

39m | Videos
Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

44m | Videos
Investors frustrated not getting enough facilities at ‘One-stop services’

Investors frustrated not getting enough facilities at ‘One-stop services’

49m | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds