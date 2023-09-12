Niko deals signed with Khaleda Zia’s direct support: Prime witness in graft case

Khaleda Zia on the way to hospital on 27 February 2023. File Photo: Courtesy

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia directly supported Canadian company Niko's gas exploration and extraction deals with Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (BAPEX) in 2003 and Petrobangla in 2006, the prime witness of the Niko graft case testified in front of a Dhaka court today.

With her support and connivance of others, the illegal Niko contracts were inked, causing some Tk10,000 crore loss of the state, said witness Muhammad Mahbubul Alam, who was the assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at the time the deals were signed.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9 at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj recorded the deposition of Mahbubul, who is currently serving as a deputy director to the ACC, on Tuesday (12 September).

The court adjourned the hearing in the case till 17 September.

Meanwhile, there was a huge commotion between the pro-government and pro-BNP lawyers in the courtroom centring the testimony.

Earlier on 30 August the High Court (HC) cleared the way for trial proceedings against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Niko corruption case.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam rejected a petition filed by the BNP chief challenging the indictment order against her and seven others in the case.

Earlier on 19 March this year, the Dhaka Special Court-9 framed charges against Khaleda Zia and seven others in the graft case.

The other accused are - principal secretary to the then prime minister Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, former Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Khondkar Shahidul Islam, former senior assistant secretary CM Eusuf Hossain, former director of Bapex Mir Moinul Hossain, former secretary of Bapex MA Shafiqur Rahman, former Bagerhat MP MAAH Selim, Vice President of Niko South Asia Kashem Sharif, and businessman Gias Uddin Al Mamun.

The anti-graft body filed the case against five, including Khaleda Zia, with Tejgaon police station on 9 December 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC submitted the charge sheet against 11 people, including Khaleda Zia on 5 May 2008. The ACC accused them of incurring a loss of more than Tk130 billion (13,000 crore) of state exchequer by signing that deal.