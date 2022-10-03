N'ganj man gets death penalty for murder over Tk500

A Narayanganj court on Monday sentenced a man to death and two others to life imprisonment for killing a youth over Tk500 dues.

District and Sessions Court Judge Moshiur Rahman passed the verdict this morning in the presence of the three convicts.

The court also fined another Tk1 lakh to those who were sentenced to life imprisonment or one more year of jail in default.

The death penalty convict is Mithu, son of Delwar Hosan of Nabiganj area, and the life-timers are Manzoor Haque's son Munna and Bonga's son Shayan, both hailing from the Bandar area.

According to case documents, youth Mizan Sikder Mishor, son of late Shafiuddin Sikder of Bandar area, was killed on 23 July 2019 in a feud over Tk500 in debt. Gazipur Dyeing Factory worker, Mizan, had been visiting Narayanganj at the time to attend his brother's wedding.

Prime accused Mithu owed Tk500 to Mizan. Following an argument over recovering the dues, Mithu and two of his associates – Munna and Shayan – stabbed Mizan. The doctor on duty declared him dead after locals rushed Mizan to the upazila health complex.

Narayanganj Court Police Inspector OC Asaduzzaman said the victim's brother, Sunny, filed a case the next day naming Mithu as the main accused. On 1 March 2020, the investigation officer of the case filed the chargesheet against Mithu, Munna and Shayan.

"After a long hearing in the case and recording the testimony of 12 people, the court awarded death sentence to Mithu and life sentence to Munna and Shayan," he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the judgement, plaintiff Sunny demanded speedy execution of the verdict.

"If executed, an example will be set so no mother in future loses her son like this," Sunny said.

Meanwhile, convict Munna's mother Shahida Begum claimed that his son has been wrongly framed in the case. She is planning to take the matter to the high court for a fair trial.