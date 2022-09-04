N’ganj court rejects BNP’s case against police

A Narayanganj court has rejected an appeal of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi to lodge a case against 42 people including the Narayanganj superintendent of police in connection with the killing of Jubo Dal activist Shaon during a clash between police and BNP activists.

Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Imran Hossain's court passed the order after hearing the plea on Sunday.

Md Asaduzzaman, the inspector of Narayanganj court police, said the court dismissed the petition under Section 203 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which deals with giving false information.

Moreover, the same court also placed 10 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations on one-day remand each in a case filed by the police over the clash, the court inspector added.

Plaintiff's lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder said, "All the media outlets reported that the police fired the shot that killed Shaon during the clash. We have submitted the petition to the court with all the evidence. But dismissing the petition is intentional. We will discuss the matter and take a decision later."

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi appealed to file the case around 11 am on Sunday.

Narayanganj District Superintendent of Police (SP) Golam Mostafa Russell was named as accused in the case; while Sub-Inspector (SI) of Detective Branch (DB) of Police Mahfuzur Rahman Kanak was named as the main accused.

Jubo Dal activist Shaon Pradhan was killed and 50 people were injured in a clash that erupted between police and the BNP activists in Narayanganj after law enforcers tried to prevent local BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally marking the political party's 44th founding anniversary on Thursday (1 September).

Shaon's brother filed a case, accusing 5,000 BNP men. Police also filed a case against 2,500 BNP men over the clash.

Meanwhile, Jubo Dal on Sunday afternoon organised a pre-announced rally on the road in front of BNP's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan.

BNP and its affiliated organisations have been holding marches and rallies across the country protesting the killing of Shaon for the past few days.

Clashes as BNP holds rallies across country

In Faridpur, a clash broke out between policemen and leaders and activists of BNP and Jubo League on Sunday afternoon, injuring 20 BNP men.

The incident occurred when the district unit BNP organised a protest rally in Faridpur city's Court Chattor area as part of the central BNP's programme.

After the clash, in a press conference, BNP alleged that activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliated organisations such as the Chhatra League and Sramik League attacked their peaceful rally.

In Barguna, led by BNP leader and former Member of Parliament (Barguna-2) Nurul Islam Moni, the Patharghata upazila unit BNP organised a rally, protesting the increase in the prices of oil, gas and daily necessities.

At one point, a clash broke out between activists of Awami League and BNP on C&B road at Patharghata on Sunday afternoon.

During the clash, more than 100 motorcycles were vandalised and some were set on fire. Several activists from both sides were injured.

In Kishoreganj, police filed a case against 138 people in connection with Saturday's clash between police and BNP leaders and activists in Pakundia.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Pakundia Police Station Md Shah Kamal filed the case under the Anti-Terrorism Act on Saturday night, alleging obstruction of police work and assault on policemen.

Some 23 people were arrested from different places in the upazila.

Netrokona BNP men on the run to avoid arrests

BNP leaders and activists of Netrokona are on the run fearing arrest after 759 cases were filed against them in connection with two incidents of clashes involving BNP activists, police and Awami League activists.

Netrokona Model Police Station Sub-inspector (SI) Khandokar Al Mamun and Madon Police Station SI Debashish Datta filed the cases against BNP activists accusing them of assaulting police and obstructing government work. So far, 18 BNP activists have been arrested.

During the celebration of BNP's founding anniversary last Thursday, the party's leaders and activists clashed with the police in front of its district headquarters when police had to fire tear shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

Three policemen including District Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Mohammad Fakruzzaman Jewel and SI Khandaker Al Mamun of Netrokona Model Police Station and at least 20 BNP activists were injured in the clash, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, local administration in Netrokona has postponed BNP programmes after both BNP and Awami League called for rallies at the same place.

1,130 BNP men sued in 3 cases over Nangalkot clash

Three cases have been filed against BNP leaders and activists in connection with a clash involving police, BNP and Awami League men at Nangalkot in Cumilla on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday night, Nangalkot Police Station Sub-Inspector Sadhan Chandra Nath filed a case naming 51 people and 450 unidentified people.

Two local leaders of Awami League and Chhatra League filed two cases accusing hundreds of BNP activists, confirmed Kanan Chowdhury, an inspector (Investigation) of Nangalkot Police Station.

BNP leaders and activists are under attack, said Fakhrul

In a press conference at the BNP chairperson's political office in Dhaka's Gulshan on Sunday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said 3 BNP leaders and activists were killed in the last 11 days while carrying out the party programme.

In addition, more than 2,000 activists were injured in attacks carried out by Awami League men and police, Fakhrul added.

According to the BNP, more than 600 leaders and activists were arrested and about 48 cases were filed in August.

The BNP also claimed that at least 24 of its programmes have been attacked by police and ruling party men.

The ruling Awami League, however, said the BNP has been spreading anarchy in the name of movements.

