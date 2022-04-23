New Market violence: BNP leader Maqbool on 3-day remand

Court

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 03:52 pm

New Market violence: BNP leader Maqbool on 3-day remand

New Market Police Station Inspector Halder Arpit Thakur produced Maqbool in the court with a seven-day remand plea

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 03:52 pm
Photo: Asadulla Lion/ TBS
Photo: Asadulla Lion/ TBS

Former president of Dhaka New Market thana BNP Advocate Maqbool Hossain has been placed on a three-day remand in the case filed over the clash between Dhaka College students and New Market traders.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted the remand on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, New Market Police Station Inspector Halder Arpita Thakur produced Maqbool in the court with a seven-day remand plea.

Maqbool was arrested by Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)from his Dhanmondi residence on Friday afternoon. 

Earlier on 18 April, an alteration between staff of Welcome and Capital Fast Food said to be turned into a violent clash. 

Both shops are allotted to BNP leader Maqbool as per the documents of Dhaka North and Dhaka South. He rented the shops to Rafiqul Islam and Shahidul Islam who are relatives.

Maqbool claimed, "The police made him an accused in the case because he is a leader of the BNP."

DB Joint Commissioner Mahbub Alamsaid the investigation into the incident had already yielded sufficient evidence. Detectives believe that a third party tried to make the situation worsein the. They are looking for them.

On Wednesday (20 April), the police filed two cases with the New Market police station. One was charged with assault on police, the other with explosives.

The case was named after 24 people were named in the attack on the police and 1,000 unnamed people were charged. On the other hand, there are 200 unidentified accused in the case filed under the Explosives Act.
 

