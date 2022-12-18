Nayapaltan clash: HC orders division in jail to 5 BNP leaders

The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the jail authorities to give first-class facilities in jail to five BNP leaders who were arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan.

The BNP leaders are- Adviser to BNP chairperson Abdus Salam, Joint General Secretary Khairul Kabir Khokon, Publication Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, former organising secretary Fazlul Haque Milan and Barisal district (south) BNP Convenor and National Executive Committee Member Abul Hossain Khan.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after hearing a writ petition seeking division for them in jail

On 13 December, a writ petition was filed with the HC seeking first-class facilities in jail for the BNP leaders.

On 7 December, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office, ahead of its 10 December rally.

The BNP leaders were arrested on the same day following the clash.

A Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders and activists including Annie and Salam to jail in two cases filed over the violence and ordered to give division in jail to the five leaders on the following day.

Later, on 9 December, a team of Detective Branch (DB) police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

The two senior leaders were shown arrested in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists in Nayapaltan.