Nayapaltan clash: HC to hear Fakhrul, Abbas's bail pleas on Tuesday

Court

UNB
02 January, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 02:34 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The High Court on Monday fixed Tuesday for hearing the bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan on December 7 last year.

The HC bench of Justice Md Selim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin fixed the date following the BNP leaders' bail pleas.

Lawyer Sagir Hossain Leone filed separate petitions on their behalf on Monday, said BNP's Legal Secretary Barrister Kaiser Kamal.

On December 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Asaduzzaman rejected the BNP leaders' bail petitions for the fourth time.

On December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.

On December 12, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petitions of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas.

On December 15, the bail petitions of the two BNP leaders were rejected again.

A Dhaka court ordered to give division facility to them on December 9 and then they were given the division facility from December 13.

They were accused of instigating, planning and directing an attack on police.

On December 7, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office, ahead of its December 10 rally.

Police filed four cases at Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2400 unnamed people in connection with the clash with BNP.

Of the BNP men, 450 were accused in the case filed at Nayapaltan police station, 20 in Motijheel police station case and seven in Shahjahanpur police station case.

