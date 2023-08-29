Nayapaltan clash case probe report against Fakhrul-Abbas on 18 October

BSS
29 August, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 05:04 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A court has fixed 18 October for submitting a report against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas in a case lodged over the clashes between police and BNP men in front of Nayapaltan BNP Office on 7 December.

As the investigation officer (IO) failed to submit the report today, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam set the date afresh.

One person was killed and several others, including policemen, were injured in the clash in front of BNP Central Office in Nayapaltan on 7 December.

Police filed the case against 473 leaders and activists of the BNP and other 1,500 - 2,000 unnamed people, with the capital's Paltan police station.

Separate teams of Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested Fakhrul and Abbas from their respective homes on December 8 and showed them arrested in the case.

Police brought charges of plotting to attack policemen and inciting violence against the law enforcers.

