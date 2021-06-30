Nasiruddin now gets bail in narcotics case

Court

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 05:45 pm

Related News

Nasiruddin now gets bail in narcotics case

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 05:45 pm
Nasiruddin now gets bail in narcotics case

Just a day after getting bail in Pori Moni's case, businessman Nasiruddin Mahmood has secured bail in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim granted him the bail today.

Nasiruddin Mahmood was arrested a day after actor Pori Moni, in a press conference on 13 June, alleged that he had assaulted and threatened to murder her at Dhaka Boat Club on 9 June night.

A team of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested the Nasiruddin, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and his accomplices along with one thousand pieces of contraband yaba tablets, foreign liquors and beer during a drive conducted in the capital's Uttara area on 14 June. A case was filed against five people including Nasiruddin under Narcotics Control Act.

On the same day, Pori Moni filed a case against Nasiruddin, Omi and four others with the Savar Police Station in connection with the rape and murder attempts on her. She filed the case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Penal Code 307.

On Tuesday (29 June), a Dhaka court granted bail to Nasiruddin and Omi in the case.

Bangladesh / Top News / Crime

Pori Moni / Nasiruddin Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

22h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  