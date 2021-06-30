Nasiruddin now gets bail in narcotics case

Just a day after getting bail in Pori Moni's case, businessman Nasiruddin Mahmood has secured bail in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim granted him the bail today.

Nasiruddin Mahmood was arrested a day after actor Pori Moni, in a press conference on 13 June, alleged that he had assaulted and threatened to murder her at Dhaka Boat Club on 9 June night.

A team of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested the Nasiruddin, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and his accomplices along with one thousand pieces of contraband yaba tablets, foreign liquors and beer during a drive conducted in the capital's Uttara area on 14 June. A case was filed against five people including Nasiruddin under Narcotics Control Act.

On the same day, Pori Moni filed a case against Nasiruddin, Omi and four others with the Savar Police Station in connection with the rape and murder attempts on her. She filed the case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Penal Code 307.

On Tuesday (29 June), a Dhaka court granted bail to Nasiruddin and Omi in the case.