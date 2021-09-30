Nasir, Tamima’s marriage illegal: PBI

The marriage between cricketer Nasir Hossain and air hostess Tamima Sultana Tammi is illegal as she is still the wife of businessman Rakib Hasan, according to a report of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

PBI submitted the report to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday in a case filed against Nasir and Tamima by her first husband Rakib.

Tamima did not divorce Rakib and he also did not receive any divorce notice, said the report adding that she made a fake divorce notice and published it in different media, the report said.

She is still Rakib's wife, and marrying anyone without divorcing her current husband is illegal and it is a punishable offence, the report further said.

Rakib filed the case on 24 February.

Later, the court instructed PBI to investigate the case.

According to the case statement, Tamima Sultana did not divorce her previous husband Rakib, who made a general diary (GD) at Uttara West police station in this regard.

He got married to Tamima on 26 February 2011. They also have an 8-year-old daughter.

Rakib came to know about Tamima's marriage with Nasir after their wedding photos went viral on social media on 14 February, the case statement reads.

On 31 August, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim fixed 30 September to submit a probe report in the case.

