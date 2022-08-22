Narsingdi attacker’s bail order stayed

The Chamber Court on Sunday (21 August) stayed the 6-month bail order granted by the High Court to Marzia Akter Shila in a case filed over attacking a female student on the pretext of wearing "indecent clothes" at Narsingdi railway station.

At the same time, the state's appeal in this regard has been fixed on 29 August for a hearing in the Appellate Division bench.

Appellate Division's Chamber Justice M Enayetur Rahim issued the order and sent it to the regular bench.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Assistant Attorney General M Saiful Alam heard the state's case in the court today.

Lawyer Zahurul Islam and Md Kamal Hossain represented Shila in court.

Earlier, on 16 August, a High Court bench granted interim bail to Marzia Akter Shila for six months.

Later, the state filed an application seeking suspension of the High Court's order granting bail to Marzia.

On 18 May, a young woman was physically assaulted for wearing what the attackers claimed to be "indecent clothes".

The woman was forced to take shelter in the station master's room to save herself from the raging mob. Later, she boarded a Dhaka-bound train.